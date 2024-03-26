Growers turn out in force for Updates

Record-breaking participation was a hallmark of the Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Updates that kicked off in Perth on February 26 and ended in Darkan on March 21.
GRDC describes the updates as a chance for growers to learn from agri-experts about regional research and future industry support plans for their respective areas.
The Perth Update was the biggest research update event in the organisaton's history, not only Western Australia, but all of Australia, with close to 800 attendees.
In addition to Perth and Darkan, events were also held in Yuna, Salmon Gums, Lake Grace and Mukinbudin.
GRDC grower relations manager - west, Jo Wheeler, said they were pleased with the high attendance rates.
"Last year things were a bit flat at the updates," Ms Wheeler said.
"This year was definitely a step up with much higher attendance and much higher grower numbers attending."
Ms Wheeler said she was unsure exactly what led to the increase, but attributed it to the work done by those involved in the planning and execution of the updates.
"Whether or not we got the programs right, perhaps they were better, I'm not sure," she said.
"For each of our regional updates we have a select steering committee to help guide the program building to try and make sure we get people to come along.
"Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) runs the meetings and we tend to partner them with a grower group, or a group of growers, in each region so we can get the content right."
Ms Wheeler said in the past clearing sales have clashed with the updates and affected attendance rates, particularly the Yuna event.
"Yuna had some clearing sales that were scheduled at the same time, but the Yuna committee asked for them to be moved," Ms Wheeler.
"They did a big push to make sure there weren't any clashes so growers could attend their update."
Their plan appeared to work with attendance reaching 80 people at Yuna.
"Yuna pulled growers from further up, we got Binnu people, people from the Chapman Valley come up and Mullewa people came too," Ms Wheeler said.
More than 60 people attended Salmon Gums, Lake Grace had more than 50, with 100 getting along to each of the updates in Darkan and Mukinbudin.
