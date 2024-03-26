Farm Weekly
Growers turn out in force for Updates

By Belinda Morrissy
March 26 2024 - 3:00pm
More than 60 people attended the Salmon Gums GRDC Grains Research Update held on March 12.

Record-breaking participation was a hallmark of the Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Updates that kicked off in Perth on February 26 and ended in Darkan on March 21.

