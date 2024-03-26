Merino breeders gather for annual meeting

The Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA held its annual general meeting last week at the Ocean Beach Hotel, Cottesloe.
Following the meeting, the association held a forum to celebrate all things Merino which was open to all involved in the industry.
During the forum attendees heard from Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) general manager marketing and communications Laura Armstrong and AWI national manager of wool harvesting Craig French, along with Steve Noa, The Merino Polo, Marion Lewis, The Livestock Collective, Zoey Durmic, The University of WA scientist and Darren Spencer, WA Shearing Industry Association.
Following the forum, a sundowner was held which was sponsored by Xytovet.
