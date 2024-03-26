Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Canada dry a cause for canola concern?

By Andrew Whitelaw, Episode 3
March 26 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chart 1.
Chart 1.

We are starting to move out of the northern hemisphere winter, and that is when the market starts to really wake up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.