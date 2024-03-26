Integro Private Wealth celebrates 20 years

Wealth management firm Integro Private Wealth held a 20th anniversary celebration at managing partner Justin Gilmour's Cottesloe home recently.
Integro's referral partners were numbered among the attendees, as were representatives from Westpac and Westpac Private Bank, BT, CFS, AIA, Spire Capital, Barrenjoey, Gresham Partners, and AMD Chartered Accountants.
Mr Gilmour thanked the organisers, his family, and all who have contributed to Integro's success.
He also expressed optimism about the firm's longevity.
"In Western Australia, we're already seeing the largest intergenerational wealth transfer play out," Mr Gilmour said.
"We have high land values and the strength of our export and agriculture markets.
"As this continues, we'll all have a role to play in safe-guarding the wealth of our local families, so that our children are rewarded with the same opportunities as their parents."
