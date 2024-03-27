Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

The appetite to buy grain increases

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
March 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
International wheat futures values improved last week.
International wheat futures values improved last week.

Demand for Australian grain continued to improve last week, with 46 grain buying businesses purchasing grain offered for sale through Clear Grain Exchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.