No hurry to start seeding at Beaumont

Beaumont graingrower Tom Brown said things were well in hand for his seeding program which will start next month, having received a comparable amount of rain to the same time last year.
"We wouldn't have had any more than 10 millimetres of rain for January and only 7mm for February, so it's been pretty dry," Mr Brown said.
"That amount is not what we're looking for, we would like to think we'd have pretty substantial rain by now but that plus the 16mm that fell in March has given us germination.
"I'm pretty busy spraying at the moment just to knock that on the head."
Stubble preparation and mulching activities are also underway alongside weed management on the 4550 hectare property.
"My team will have Easter off as there is no rain forecast in the coming days," Mr Brown said.
"Our actions depend on whether it rains or not.
"If it rains we will seed, if it doesn't I won't seed, we've got enough subsoil moisture and it's very risky putting in fairly expensive canola seed with not a lot of reserve, or none, underneath."
Mr Brown said he was in no hurry, but would start dry seeding in late April, if they received no more rain.
"I am not pressured by it (commencing seeding)," he said.
"There's no point in putting stuff in the ground unless you've got reasonable moisture, that's my opinion.
"We started seeding very early April last year because we received a 12mm rain event that went through where the canola was going into the ground, so we started seeding on that which gave a little bit of follow up and good even germination - and as the year went on, we ended up with a fairly healthy yielding canola crop."
Mr Brown added to his machinery inventory last year.
"Last year we purchased two new headers and also put two new Seed Terminators on them, so we've been using them for a fair while now," he said,
"We also changed our boomsprayer last year, we now have a Hagie.
"We've done a year with it and I am fairly pleased, it's a nice machine to drive."
Mr Brown said it had good clearance underneath for tall canola.
