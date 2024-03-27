Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

No hurry to start seeding at Beaumont

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
March 28 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No hurry to start seeding at Beaumont
No hurry to start seeding at Beaumont

Beaumont graingrower Tom Brown said things were well in hand for his seeding program which will start next month, having received a comparable amount of rain to the same time last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.