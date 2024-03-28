Elite horse sale part of a big two days

It was a big couple of days at Coolup last week when Elders hosted its second annual Western Australia Elite Horse Sale.
The 51 horses offered attracted plenty of attention - with 27 selling under the hammer to a high of $38,000 and an average of $12,167.
The campdraft and super goal polocrosse games also drew plenty of interest from participants and spectators.
The two-day event also provided an avenue to raise valuable funds for two charities which have close links to regional WA people - the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Dolly's Dream.
The event is able donate to the charities through the support of event partners Mitchell's Livestock Transport, Gandy Angus, Central Stockcare Pty Ltd, Western Meat Packers, Spiers Haulage, Longyard Clothing Co, Topstock WA Feed Services, Equissage Edge, Kimberley Country Department Store, Townes Performance Horses, Venturon Livestock, Zoetis, Murray Veterinary Services and Coerco.
Also contributing to the donation amount will be the proceeds from the charity auction held where eight items including a saddle, cutting gear, tank, bridle, silk neck scarves and the service fee for Townes Metallica, donated by Townes Performance Horses, were sold and raised a combined $11,475 with the service fee going for $4750.
Campdraft Results
Elders Open draft
Quilty Open draft
