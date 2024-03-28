Farm Weekly
Home/News

Katanning one of 10 Aussie towns to get a regional study hub

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
March 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Great Southern Universities Centre Albany hub is popular with local students, with close to 250 registered to access the 24/7 facility. Photo supplied by GSUC.
The Great Southern Universities Centre Albany hub is popular with local students, with close to 250 registered to access the 24/7 facility. Photo supplied by GSUC.

Katanning is one of 10 Australian locations to receive Federal funding for a Regional University Study Hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.