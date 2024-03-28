Farm Weekly
Yearling steers make $1255 at Muchea

By Jodie Rintoul
March 28 2024 - 4:00pm
Inspecting the line-up of cattle on offer in the sale were Nutrien Livestock, Midlands representative Leno Vigolo (left), John Lawrance, Gidgegannup and Tristan Ward, Kaloom Pastoral, Gidgegannup. Kaloom Pastoral was both a vendor and buyer in the sale selling Speckle Park and Murray Grey heifers for up $768 and buying Angus heifers up to $1104.
SALE SUMMARY

  • Yearling steers: 186-274c/kg ($1068-$1255)
  • Weaner steers: 200-296c/kg ($456-$1087)
  • Yearling heifers: 206-234c/kg ($742-$1104)
  • Weaner heifers: 120-254c/kg ($268-$980)

Despite there being only a small gallery of buyers in attendance at last week's Nutrien Livestock Muchea store cattle sale, there were still enough to ensure the 1165 steers and heifers that went under the hammer found new homes.

