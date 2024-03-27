Freight trains are back on track from Easter Saturday

The Trans-Australia Railway across the Nullarbor is scheduled to re-open at noon on Easter Saturday.
The Australian Rail Corporation yesterday (Wednesday) said floodwaters between Kalgoorlie and Rawlinna have finally receded to allow track repairs to be made.
ARTC said it now had a "significant workforce" in the remote location since the record rains fell across the Nullarbor several weeks ago.
"ARTC crews have made and are continuing to make considerable progress with recovery efforts as water levels recede, helped by favourable weather conditions and engineering activities on the ground," the corporation said.
"ARTC has a significant workforce in the area with senior engineers, specialist consultants and our maintenance crews who are continuing to work around the clock in the lead up to the rail line reopening."
The track's re-opening means much needed freight supplies can travel again between South Australia and WA.
Convoys of trucks have been filling the freight vacuum with triple road trains up to 53.5 metres in length approved as an emergency measure to help solve the crisis.
The Eyre Highway was closed for a few days during the worst of the rains although the rail network carries the bulk of food and other essential supplies into WA.
Some regions in the arid south-east of WA received their yearly rainfall in just a few days earlier in the month flooding inland areas and closing transport routes.
The rail's re-opening will also mean the Indian Pacific can timetable crossings as well.
The Ghan was also impacted by flooding in the Northern Territory in recent weeks.
