Farm Weekly
Home/News

Key innovation and market updates at Merino meeting

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
March 29 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) director Neil Jackson (left), Kojonup, with wife Sandy, forum guest speaker AWI general manager marketing and communications, Laura Armstrong and Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA president Michael Campbell.
Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) director Neil Jackson (left), Kojonup, with wife Sandy, forum guest speaker AWI general manager marketing and communications, Laura Armstrong and Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA president Michael Campbell.

The Stud Merino Breeders' Association of Western Australia (SMBAWA), held its annual general meeting at the Ocean Beach Hotel in Cottesloe last week, with an industry sponsored event 'Celebrating all things Merino' following.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.