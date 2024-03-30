Farm Weekly
Home/News

AWI campaign broadcasts wool's benefits

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
March 30 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWI/Woolmark general manager marketing and communications, Laura Armstrong, said the 80pc of people in the USA said they believed wool was gentle on the environment after seeing the Wear Wool not Fossil Fuel advertisement.
AWI/Woolmark general manager marketing and communications, Laura Armstrong, said the 80pc of people in the USA said they believed wool was gentle on the environment after seeing the Wear Wool not Fossil Fuel advertisement.

Global fashion superpowers, the United States and France have worked toward introducing new standards in environmental fashion, but in doing so have inadvertently put more constraints and costs back to natural fibre growers rather than the synthetic producing companies they have targeted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.