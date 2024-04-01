Farm Weekly
New Holland tops clearing sale after bidding war

By Mal Gill
April 1 2024 - 1:00pm
This tidy 2013 New Holland T8.330 front-wheel-assist tractor with dual rear tyres and showing 3200 engine hours was the top sale item at the Hogg brothers clearing sale between Williams and Darkan. It was bought by Hotham Flats Farming, Cuballing, for $145,000 after a short bidding dual.
Darkan and Williams locals turned out to show support and say goodbye to brothers Peter and Kennedy Hogg at a clearing sale last week on their farm between the towns.

