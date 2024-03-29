WMI steadies as national wool price drops

The national wool auctions resulted in a softer tone overall with the Western Market Indicator steadying after a five cent\per kilogram fall to close the week even at 1284c/kg.
In comparison the Eastern Market Indicator recorded two consecutive price drops to finish a total of 10c/kg down overall, losing five cents each day to finish at 1142c/kg.
The Fremantle fleece market saw market movements vary based on micron for mixed results on the first day of sales only to rebound and perform solidly on the final day.
Closing the week5/kg down overall thanks to prices increasing slightly across the types on offer.
Westcoast Wool and Livestock auctioneer Danny Ryan said even though prices were down slightly there were still plenty of positives in the market.
"Medium to broad long fleece wool is still in demand," Mr Ryan said.
"Cardings and oddments were dearer for the week.
"Being that time of the year, weaner long lambswool, being around 60 millimetres, is also going quite well."
AWEX western region technical controller, Andrew Rickwood, said good style wool attracted better prices at the Western Wool Centre.
"Main buyer interest continued to focus on good style wool, particularly wool possessing favourable additional measurement results, these types were fully firm to five cents dearer." he said.
"Lesser style/lower yielding wool was again highly irregular.
"A very limited supply of skirtings carrying less than three per cent vegetable matter (vm) attracted good support and were generally firm, unchanged."
The national wool auctions mixed results were also dependent on the market segment to wool type.
The higher current price point wools were being more affected in a general sense, while the lower priced wools in both the carding and crossbred wool descriptions sold quite well in comparison and managed to sell firm.
Currently the trend toward more discernible spending internationally has affected the price of super fine Merino wools, 18.5 micron and finer.
AWI reports this is due to key European luxury apparel makers being extremely cautious and selective in the auction centres.
"Amongst the buyers' analysis for the week, evidence emerged of the Chinese top makers becoming more interested in the finer Merino wools as price gaps compress further,,"the AWI report said.
"Two of the top three top makers' representatives topped the Merino fleece buyers lists."
Nationally a total of 44,347 bales were offered, with 40,950 finishing the week with 7.8pc passed in.
WA contributed an offering of 9410 bales, with 8486 sold and 9.8pc passed in.
There are no sales next week due to the Easter recess, with sales returning the week beginning Monday, April 8.
Tentative numbers have been recorded as WA offering 10,100 of the 49,859 national total.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.