WMI steadies as national wool price drops

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
March 29 2024 - 1:00pm
The national wool auctions resulted in a softer tone overall with the Western Market Indicator steadying after a five cent\per kilogram fall to close the week even at 1284c/kg.

