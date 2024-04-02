Get your groove on

Western Australian Wheatbelt and Goldfields-based seniors are about to be exposed to the wonderful world of dance.
During April, Paige Gordon is taking her specialist and popular Lifespan Dance seated dance classes to the regions for the first time.
She said seated dance was all about fun and health, moving the body in a safe and supported space on a chair.
It is ideal for those with Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, seniors and older people, people with limited mobility and those who had danced previously and wanted to make a comeback.
"Any adults of all abilities who can or want to dance can come to the classes," Ms Gordon said.
"There will be two teachers and it is a chance for us to use some of the beautiful old buildings in the Wheatbelt."
Classes will be held at aged care facilities in Northam on Monday, April 8, followed by aged care and an open community session in York at the Town Hall building on Tuesday, April 9, aged care centres in Kellerberrin and Merredin on Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11 and culminating in aged care and a community session at the Goldfields Art Centre in Kalgoorlie on Sunday, April 12.
Ms Gordon said seated dance contributed to positive ageing.
"It is a great alternative to going to the gym and lifting weights for balance and physical fitness," she said.
"Research shows there are many physical, social and neurological benefits to dance classes.
"It is good for seniors to get their body moving and, because it is a dance class, there are cognitive benefits of following a rhythm and sequenced moves.
"It is also very important that we include a social aspect of having a chat and a cuppa after the class.
"It is all about having a positive shared experience and giving people a laugh if they are that way inclined.
"Our classes suit novices through to those who have been dancing for years."
The Lifespan Dance team members are qualified and trained dance artists who delight in bringing their choreographic and technical knowledge to the classes.
"The classes encourage movement and are a great way to connect with others and share the movement experience," Ms Gordon said.
"They are endorsed by Parkinson's Australia.
"We need to take a moment to enjoy what we are doing and there are fewer opportunities to do that when you are older.
"This is a chance to enjoy the functionality and choreography of the seated dance moves."
Ms Gordon has been teaching seated dance for nine years in Perth and Mandurah.
"Dance is my passion and I have been in the dancing scene for more than 35 years," she said.
"One of my daughters is also a professional dancer.
"I love dancing, and the benefits of dance are transformative, changing people's whole outlook.
"I love contributing to that in a small way."
After her initial training with Kira Bousloff, the founder of WA Ballet, Ms Gordon studied at the WA Academy of Performing Arts.
She has performed with many dance and theatre companies and was the artistic director of WA-based Buzz Dance Theatre in 1998-2003 (now Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia) creating numerous works.
She received a Churchill Fellowship and Centenary Medal for her service to dance in 2000.
Ms Gordon is a passionate advocate for dance and dance artists, seeking ways to connect dance with community through vital partnerships.
She has worked in secondary schools, leading masterclasses and choreographing for school musicals and presentations.
She created and facilitated dance-in-health projects in WA hospitals and a recent report by the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA identified her dance-in-health work as a key resource in WA, to be used as a framework for future arts-in-health projects.
Ms Gordon trained in the Dance for Parkinson's Program in 2015, founding and leading teaching classes throughout the Perth and Peel regions.
Lifespan Dance was formed in 2019 to offer outreach dance services into aged care and to continue seated dance classes.
It has initiated and continues to offer seated dance classes in four locations around Perth and Mandurah, taught by a team of dedicated dance artists.
Carers, partners and support workers are welcome to participate.
To register for the regional classes in April, go to: lifespan.dance@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.