Farmers help with cockatoo conservation

By Belinda Hickman
April 3 2024 - 4:00pm
Author, educator and environmentalist Simon Cherriman hung a nest box at each participating school campus as part of the cockatoo conservation project. This included Denmark Primary School.
About 90 South West landholders have offered to put aside farmland as part of a concerted community effort to stop the decline of Western Australia's endangered black cockatoos.

