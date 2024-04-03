Growers ready for pasture season ahead

The annual Pasturama event was held at Manjimup last week - where weed management, legume varieties, carbon, research trial results and a look into the future of plant genetics were discussed by about 100 people.
Sam Parish, Cattle Australia, New South Wales, spoke about the peak industry body and encouraged all to have their say in policy.
Tony Butler, executive officer, Pasture Trials Network, spoke on the expansion of research trials which were taking place across the south and east coasts.
He said the organisation was continuing to undergo major changes, and was planning at looking into feed quality analysis, as well as bringing research to new varieties of pastures, offering choice to growers.
Dr Phillip Nichols, The University of Western Australia, shared information on different legumes varieties and their suitability for different environments, while Chris Poole, Murdoch University, went into detail about the benefits of rhizobium nodulation and how to maximise nitrogen fixation through legumes.
Agronomist Sam Taylor, DPIRD senior research scientist Catherine Borger and CSIRO research scientist Bruce Webber, spoke on weed management and delved into controlling barley grass.
The panel session fielded questions pertaining to weed management on their own properties, with many particularly struggling with double gees.
The event was held at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's Manjimup Site, and was organised by the Department, Western Beef Association and Pasture Trials Network.
