Growers ready for pasture season ahead

Perri Polson
Perri Polson
April 3 2024 - 9:00pm
Pictures by Perri Polson.

The annual Pasturama event was held at Manjimup last week - where weed management, legume varieties, carbon, research trial results and a look into the future of plant genetics were discussed by about 100 people.

