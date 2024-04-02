Trade mission taps into China beer market

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis led a WA grain industry delegation on a three-day mission to China earlier this week.
Barley trade into China has resumed following the removal of tariffs.
Prior to the introduction of tariffs in May 2020, China was WA's biggest market for barley exports, peaking at more than $800 million per year.
WA barley is favoured by the Chinese market, particularly for its high-performance brewing characteristics.
The delegation, which includes representatives from CBH Group, Grain Industry Association of Western Australia, InterGrain and Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre, met with stakeholders from AB InBev - one of the biggest brewers in the world.
The visit was a unique opportunity to strengthen industry and government connections and explore new economic opportunities for WA graingrowers.
Ms Jarvis also met with local traders currently buying WA wheat and barley, as well as key stakeholders from PepsiCo, to discuss oat and other product development, and visited the Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
"China is an important trading partner and the Cook Government values this longstanding relationship," Ms Jarvis said.
"Since becoming minister I have worked hard to cultivate export opportunities for WA's premium agricultural products with trade missions to Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam - these market visits have been invaluable in allowing us to open doors for WA growers.
"Creating increased demand for WA grains will help to ensure local growers receive a premium for their product.
"This is part of our government's overarching plan to create local jobs, diversify and build a stronger economy for all Western Australians."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.