Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Faster unloading times from conveyor

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
April 3 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anton Vojkovic (left), CSBP Fertilisers operations manager (left) and Ryan Lamp, general manager CSBP Fertilisers, on site at Kwinana overlooking the refurbished conveyor. Photos by CSBP.
Anton Vojkovic (left), CSBP Fertilisers operations manager (left) and Ryan Lamp, general manager CSBP Fertilisers, on site at Kwinana overlooking the refurbished conveyor. Photos by CSBP.

CSBP Fertilisers last week announced the completion of an $11 million upgrade to its direct import conveyor system in Kwinana.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.