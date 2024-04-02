Faster unloading times from conveyor

CSBP Fertilisers last week announced the completion of an $11 million upgrade to its direct import conveyor system in Kwinana.
The conveyer system runs from the Kwinana Bulk Jetty directly to CSBP's storage facilities and has a combined length of 680 metres, with almost 400m of this system running along the Fremantle Port Authority jetty.
It is used for the import of finished fertiliser products and raw materials to support fertiliser manufacture.
The upgrade, together with an increase in opening hours, will greatly benefit WA graingrowers according to Ryan Lamp, general manager CSBP Fertilisers, who said his company typically imported about half a million tonnes of solid product each year to its Kwinana works.
"Our direct import conveyor system plays a key role in helping deliver a range of imported material into storage in anticipation of customer demand," Mr Lamp said.
"CSBP prides itself on delivering best reliability for growers across WA.
"Getting our product off vessels and into storage safely and efficiently puts us in a prime position to be ready for the busiest time of the season.
"The upgrades that CSBP has made to its direct import conveyor system are an investment that will enhance our supply reliability to customers for many years to come."
Mr Lamp said the unique design of the conveyor import system allowed fertiliser suppliers in the WA market to spill product from the top of their sheds.
"This increases the overall size of our fertiliser stockpiles, underpinning reliable supply to WA growers," he said.
"Faster ship unloading leads to reduced berthing periods, which benefits the overall throughput and efficiency of the Kwinana Bulk Jetty."
Mr Lamp said fertiliser collections for upcoming local seeding activities were well underway and he encouraged growers to be proactive with their orders.
"Collections increased markedly over the course of March," Mr Lamp said.
"Daily collections at the end of March were approximately double the rate at the beginning of the month and we expect to see this trend continue into April.
"CSBP has increased opening hours to provide more despatch availability, and we encourage growers to work with their carriers and the CSBP customer service team to secure appointments for fertiliser collection to ensure product is available to meet seeding requirements."
Mr Lamp said his company recognised the economic challenge growers faced each season and acknowledged the ongoing uncertainty.
"Aside from some significant rainfall events in the Hyden area, it has been a dry start to the year in most growing regions," he said.
"Low soil moisture in most areas, a lack of forecast rainfall, and a moderation in the outlook for grain prices relative to recent seasons have affected grower confidence and meant that many WA growers have been hesitant to commit to purchases of nitrogen fertiliser required for post-seeding applications.
"It is important growers are aware that the nitrogen commitment process is a critical part of ensuring the whole supply chain is reliable, as it provides confidence for suppliers to purchase ships of fertiliser in advance of actual demand requirements.
"At CSBP, we pride ourselves on reliability, and we do not want to see the Western Australian market play out like the east coast nitrogen market during 2023, where cautious early-season purchasing by farmers led to suppliers cancelling or deferring imports of nitrogen fertiliser.
"When good seasonal rainfall did occur, suppliers were unable to react to meet the demand of growers, this led to a significant shortfall of fertiliser nitrogen, resulting in crop yields falling well below the season's potential."
Mr Lamp said the uncertainty on the outlook for nitrogen pricing was not unusual.
"There is no way of reliably predicting whether prices will rise or fall," he said.
"CSBP offers a range of options for growers to commit their top-up nitrogen fertiliser requirements, and we encourage growers to reach out to their local account manager to secure their nitrogen requirements for the season."
