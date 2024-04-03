French wheat production retreats

In the coming months, we will be looking more closely at crop conditions and production around the world, as these will have a big impact on the pricing environment.
In this article, we'll look at France.
Europe is a major producer of wheat, on average producing 132 million metric tonne per year since 2016.
The top producers are France, Germany, Poland and Romania.
Generally, these four nations will provide about 60 per cent of the trading bloc's wheat production (refer chart 1).
France provides the biggest share, and that is what we are looking at today.
The conditions of the current crop are being released on a weekly basis.
Chart 2 displays the percentage of the crop rated good/excellent, in this case, bonnes/ très bonnes.
The wheat crop is currently judged as being 66pc good/excellent.
The lowest for this time of year since 2020.
It is important to note that crops can get better, but they are starting out in less-than-ideal conditions.
We'll keep an eye on this and keep you informed in the coming months.
