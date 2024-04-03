Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Delegation showcases local noodle quality

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated April 4 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian wheat is popular with South East Asian noodle makers because of its colour and texture.
Australian wheat is popular with South East Asian noodle makers because of its colour and texture.

Noodle makers in South East Asia value Australian wheat to ensure their meals meet buyer expectations, so it is no surprise the region is Australia's most important wheat market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.