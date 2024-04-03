Delegation showcases local noodle quality

Noodle makers in South East Asia value Australian wheat to ensure their meals meet buyer expectations, so it is no surprise the region is Australia's most important wheat market.
More than $6 billion worth of wheat was exported in 2023, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the value of Australian wheat exports.
Recognising the importance of the relationship between noodle makers and the supply chain, Perth-based Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) prioritises regular visits to the region.
Last month AEGIC participated in seminars in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila and met with with a number of flour mills and other processors of Australian wheat and conducted noodle-specific workshops on how to get best value for noodles using Australian wheat in Semarang, Hanoi and Manila.
Wheat quality technical markets manager Dr Larisa Cato, who led the latest delegation, said AEGIC helped maintain Australia's position in South East Asian markets by engaging with flour mills and their customers to understand what they need from Australian wheat.
"AEGIC's insights are provided to the Australian industry via market intelligence reports and recommendations," Dr Cato said.
"This intelligence helps inform breeding and classification decisions so that Australian wheat continues to meet the requirements of the South East Asian market."
Dr Cato said previous AEGIC research found that Australian wheat was highly regarded for noodle colour, and noodle texture can be improved.
"AEGIC is continuing to work with key customers in South East Asia to collect additional market intelligence on the specific noodle texture traits that need improving," she said.
"AEGIC's work supports Australia's wheat breeding companies as they develop improved wheat varieties.
"We work closely with Grains Australia, which manages classification, market access, market insights and market education on behalf of Australia's grains industry.
"AEGIC is the delivery partner for Grains Australia's market insights and education services."
The group met with noodle makers like Eddy Mie in Jarkarta - he chooses Australian wheat because of its colour and texture.
He uses approximately 250 kilograms of flour each day to freshly make three different shapes and sizes of noodles, as well as wonton skins, which are sold through his street-side business.
AEGIC's overseas seminar series was led by Dr Cato and focused on the quality and functionality of Australian wheat for noodles and bread.
AEGIC's seminars coincided with the Australian Grains Industry Conferences (AGIC Asia) in Jakarta and Shanghai.
AEGIC presented at both conferences in collaboration with Grains Australia.
In Jakarta senior research scientist - oats, Dr Sabori Mitra discussed AEGIC's 100 per cent whole grain oat noodles and oat 'rice' products tailored towards the Indonesian market where health and wellbeing are an emerging issue.
Dr Siem Siah, senior research scientist, who leads AEGIC's soft wheat research, delivered her insights in both Jakarta and Shanghai on the benefits of Australian soft wheat for Asian markets
In Shanghai Dr Megan Edwards, animal nutrition consultant and well-respected feed nutrition expert, delivered practical information on how to maximise the value of feed grains on behalf of AEGIC.
Dr Cato said attendees received practical, technical information about the benefits of Australian wheat and how to optimise their milling processes, and was glad to learn there was interest in AEGIC's eLearning program for flour millers.
"Providing ongoing technical support is highly appreciated by customers and makes it more likely they will continue to purchase from Australia," Dr Cato said.
