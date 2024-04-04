Scholarships to nurture future leaders

Prospective agriculture and food science postgraduate students from three of WA's universities are invited to apply for one of 12 newly-announced scholarships worth $24,000 each.
The next generation of leading agriculture and food scientists are being encouraged to apply for the Postgraduate Research Scholarship Program, a new program that is an initiative of the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration (WAARC), and backed by the State government.
WAARC is supported by three university members Curtin University, Murdoch University and The University of Western Australia.
Successful applicants will need to align their research projects with one or more of WAARC's six research, development, extension and adoption programs, which are northern agriculture; grains transformation; climate resilience; agricultural technologies; Aboriginal science engagement; and capacity building and extension.
WAARC's non-university members CSIRO, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Grower Group Alliance will provide access to leading industry researchers as possible co-supervisors, world-class research facilities, field sites, grower groups and industry networks.
WAARC director Kelly Pearce said the collaboration encouraged applicants across all fields of research and expertise to apply, bringing their unique skills and insights to help grow agricultural innovation in WA.
"WAARC is committed to nurturing talent and attracting future leaders from a range of professional backgrounds to build a vibrant agricultural research environment in our State," Dr Pearce said.
"Perhaps you are a computer scientist or someone keen to apply new technologies in agriculture, a rural agronomist interested in a particular area of research, or a regional grower group member looking to deep dive into a project for your group - we are encouraging diversity among our scholarship applicants."
Dr Pearce said scholarship students would receive an annual stipend top up of $24,000 to support their living expenses while completing their PhDs, and that applicants do not need to be enrolled in a current PhD or have a base scholarship to apply.
"This transformative scholarship program will inspire and open exciting doors for the next generation of leaders in WA agriculture," she said.
For more information email info@waagresearch.org.au or visit https://dpird.smartygrants.com.au/WAARC-R1
