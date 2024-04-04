Farm Weekly
Home/News

Scholarships to nurture future leaders

April 4 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Agricultural Research Collaboration (WAARC) Lupin Disease Resistance project team members, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development principal research scientist Geoff Thomas, research scientist Sharon Westcott and research scientist and plant pathologist Dr Elaine Gough. Photo by GRDC/Evan Collis.
WA Agricultural Research Collaboration (WAARC) Lupin Disease Resistance project team members, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development principal research scientist Geoff Thomas, research scientist Sharon Westcott and research scientist and plant pathologist Dr Elaine Gough. Photo by GRDC/Evan Collis.

Prospective agriculture and food science postgraduate students from three of WA's universities are invited to apply for one of 12 newly-announced scholarships worth $24,000 each.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.