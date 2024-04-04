Graingrowers seek a sustainable future

"What happens next is both a challenge and an opportunity", was the sentiment shared by Moora farmer Tracy Lefroy following the recent GrainGrowers Limited Grain Sustainability Forum in Canberra.
GrainGrowers general manager, major projects Sarah Hyland, said the forum was a great opportunity for a wide cross-section of industry participants to drive the issue in a farm-focused way and deliver real outcomes for growers, with close to 100 stakeholders attending.
They were briefed on the latest developments with the Grain Sustainability Framework (GSF) with improved governance, including the establishment of a GSF Council, with representatives from GrainGrowers and Grain Producers Australia, stronger collaboration, and strategic stakeholder engagement all now being finalised as part of future activities.
"Over the coming weeks, we will announce a raft of updates to the GSF designed to make it inclusive and operationally effective," Ms Hyland said.
"We were pleased to give attendees a glimpse of this updated approach."
The forum also included a panel discussion featuring supply chain representatives who addressed the issues related to sustainability as strategy.
The panel included Australian Grain Technologies wheat breeder, Russell Eastwood; Nutrien Ag Solutions head of commercial sustainability, Rebecca Underwood; Cranmore Farms director, Ms Lefroy; New Leaf Ag (Queensland) director, Nigel Corish; GrainCorp general manager sustainability, Michael Anderson; and Mort and Co sustainability manager, Brad Robinson.
Discussion was about sustainability across the Australian grain supply chain with specific insight from grain breeders, growers, input suppliers, and other supply chain participants.
Ms Lefroy, who was the only Western Australian panelist, said she was thrilled to be invited to attend the forum and to speak on the panel and described it as "an incredibly uplifting experience".
She acknowledged being the only WA person on the forum stage, but said the audience included several other individuals from her home State, including representatives from Grain Producers Australia (GPA), WA-based consultants and other various industry stakeholders
"As a graingrower in the WA Wheatbelt, while speaking on the panel, I drew upon my experiences as a farmer, but also leveraged insights I have gleaned from my diverse roles with our industry," Ms Lefroy said.
"I firmly believe that a multi-faceted perspective is essential when addressing the complex challenges around sustainability in agriculture.
"I was also sure to chat to fellow members of the GIWA commodity councils to ensure my contribution on the panel resonated with our broader industry stakeholders."
Ms Lefroy praised the efforts of Ms Hyland's choice of panel members.
"The selection of panel members was meticulously curated by Sarah to ensure representation not only across geographic regions, but also along the supply chain," she said.
"This approach aligns with the overarching goals of the GSF, which seeks to encompass perspectives from within the farmgate and one step up, and one step down in the supply chain, reflecting the interconnected nature of sustainability within the grains industry."
Ms Lefroy said the GSF offered a solid framework for fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and ultimately enhancing value for all growers.
"It's a testament to our industry's commitment to sustainability and our dedication to shaping a bright future for agriculture," she said.
"An overarching objective of the day was to identify the fundamental themes underpinning sustainability in the grain growing industry, the day facilitated a deeper understanding among growers and stakeholders regarding the material issues surrounding sustainability.
"What happens next is both a challenge and an opportunity, and the work that is being undertaken through the GSF will provide a strong foundation for the industry to progress with confidence."
