Exploring farm ruins for art's sake

By Belinda Hickman
April 2 2024 - 10:00pm
Artist, clothing designer and antique collector Cassi Jo Davis will open her Bridgetown garden and cottage to visitors as part of the Blackwood River Arts Trail. Inside her weatherboard cottage, she has hung her latest series of artwork inspired by ruined farm houses and other country buildings and incorporated old linens and lace.
Cassie-Jo Davis has a passion for old farm buildings and ruins.

