Mandy Walker Rural Women's Award winner

"The resources that are in the alumni are incredible, it is such a gift to be part of 20 years worth of powerful, inspiring, creative, determined women," said Mandy Walker after being crowned the winner of the 2024 Western Australian AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.
Ms Walker, from Bolgart, was announced as the winner by Agricultural Region MLC Sandra Carr at a ceremony at The Westin Perth last Wednesday night.
The nationwide awards acknowledge and support the critical role women play in rural and regional businesses, industries and communities and celebrates the forward-thinkers from industries in some of the country's most vast and remote areas.
Since 2000 all award winners become alumni and commit to sharing their experience and expertise with newly crowned winners.
Ms Walker is co-owner of Walkers Diesel Services in Wongan Hills, which specialises in heavy-duty diesel repairs and maintenance across agricultural, transport, and mining sectors.
She receives a $15,000 grant from Westpac which she will use to develop her project and undertake professional development.
"I am just really happy, really proud, it was a good feeling," Ms Walker said.
"I had a little cry, I did call for a tissue from the audience.
"The whole night was just a buzz, all those people in the room, the energy was intense."
Following the announcement, Ms Walker has hit the ground running on designing a business model for regional businesses to connect with defence contractors, a model she describes as a game-changer for other Wheatbelt engineering enterprises.
"The model will assist businesses to collaboratively integrate into the defence industry's existing supply chain and help future-proof them against the seasonal fluctuations of agriculture," Ms Walker said.
"Down in Henderson there's billions of dollars being injected into that precinct.
"I really want to be able to attract some of that out into the regions, not just as an economic development piece but also a drought resilience piece as well."
The award evening was hosted by Michelle Moriarty, winner of the 2023 WA Rural Women's award, who will now mentor Ms Walker.
Ms Moriarty also spoke of the Rural Award alumni with passion and said she experienced great personal and professional growth after winning the award.
"The last year has totally flown by, but it's been opportunity after opportunity and the powerhouse of the alumni we have has been incredible," Ms Moriarty said.
"All the women have helped me, given me their time, their expertise and connected me with the best services and individuals to help my projects going forward.
"This is the award that keeps on giving, it's not a trophy, it's a process, all about growth and development and also opportunities, and now my role is to mentor Mandy as she goes through the same process."
Ms Walker wants to reconnect with the Wheatbelt businesses she has already spoken to.
"I need to make new connections with businesses in Henderson and leverage all the connections that are working in the sector, like the Henderson Alliance, the Wheatbelt Business Network, the Office of Defence Industry support etc and pitch the project to them," she said.
Ms Walker said these collaborations were essential when designing the business model.
"The model needs to be relevant to everybody, so it's important I check what will work for us in our business before seeing if the same will work for others," she said.
"Things will evolve over time, in six months we will have an idea of what it (the business model) could finally look like.
"I need validation by professionals like lawyers, business advisers and government specialists.
"Working with the defence sector is where we've wanted to take Walkers Diesel for a while so now I want to bring everybody along with me."
Wheatbelt Business Network (WBN) chief executive officer Rik Soderlund said he was "elated" with Ms Walker's award win and what it meant for businesses in the region.
"Mandy embodies the innovative spirit and resilience that the WBN stands for, especially in our mission to meld defence opportunities with Wheatbelt businesses," Mr Soderlund said.
"Her pioneering project, aimed at linking regional businesses to the defence sector's supply chains, is a testament to her visionary approach and not only highlights the versatility and potential of Wheatbelt businesses, but also aligns with WBN's strategic goals to enhance economic diversity and sustainability in the region."
Mr Soderlund said he was looking forward to working closely with Ms Walker on her project.
"Mandy's dedication serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the significant impact of rural women in leading and transforming our industries for the better," he said.
"It's often visionary women like Mandy who are at the forefront of innovation in small and medium businesses across regional Australia, setting a precedent for future generations.
"We are thrilled that one of our members, who genuinely personifies what Wheatbelt businesses are all about, has won this award."
Speaking via video link at the event due to overseas travel, WA Agriculture and Food, Forestry and Small Business Minister Jackie Jarvis congratulated Ms Walker and fellow finalists Jay Page and Nicola Kelliher for their contribution to regional WA communities.
"I congratulate Mandy, whose project has the potential to have a significant and clear impact on regional businesses and in turn regional communities," Ms Jarvis said.
"All three finalists have demonstrated innovative thinking, strong community links and a passion for regional businesses."
Ms Walker will go on to represent WA at the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement in Canberra later in the year, where the national winner will be awarded an additional $20,000 grant and the national runner up, an additional $15,000.
