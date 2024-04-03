Farm Weekly
Mandy Walker Rural Women's Award winner

Belinda Morrissy
April 3 2024 - 3:00pm
April 3 2024 - 3:00pm
Mandy Walker (centre) won the 2024 WA AgriFutures Rural Womens Award last week. She is with finalist Jay Page (left), Northam, Agricultural Region MLC Sandra Carr, DPIRD deputy general Heather Brayford and finalist Nicola Kelliher, Wandering.
"The resources that are in the alumni are incredible, it is such a gift to be part of 20 years worth of powerful, inspiring, creative, determined women," said Mandy Walker after being crowned the winner of the 2024 Western Australian AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.

