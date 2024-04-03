Farm Weekly
Runners raise funds for rural families

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
April 4 2024 - 10:00am
Ethan Stirrat (centre) with the Gilpin family, the first recipients of Hurt to Helps fundraising. It comes after Hollie Gilpin (front) was diagnosed with Batten disease.
A charity founder and medical student from Muntadgin, near Narembeen, held his first marathon event over the weekend, with the proceeds going towards disadvantaged families and individuals living in rural areas.

