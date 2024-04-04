Farm Weekly
Benefits abound for leasing land

MW
By Mel Williams
April 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Although lease values have been climbing alongside farmland sale values, the rising cost of capital has seen some operators preferring to lease land rather than buying.
Wheels will soon be turning on leased cropping properties, mostly negotiated in the spring months, as farmers prepare for 2024 winter crop sowing.

