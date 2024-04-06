Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA still the most affordable State in the nation

MW
By Mel Williams
April 6 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
WA homeowners require 36.7pc of family income to meet loan repayments.
WA homeowners require 36.7pc of family income to meet loan repayments.

Rising house prices and interest rates have seen housing affordability decline slightly in Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.