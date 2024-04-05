Farm Weekly
Reflecting on Falklands' tour of duty

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
April 6 2024 - 10:00am
Just another day at the office for these Falkland Islands agricultural and native animals, its a hot desk situation where sharing the abundance of space doesn't bother anyone.
ELDERS stud stock specialist Michael O'Neill is proof that no matter how long you have been in the livestock game, there is always more you can learn, see and do - and it is a rewarding and diverse industry to be a part of.

