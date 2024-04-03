Early interest in $12m sale of versatile Darkan farm

A versatile Darkan farm in the WA Wheatbelt is expected to sell for more than $12 million.
It is the first time the 1234 hectare (3049 acre) property has been listed for sale for almost 70 years.
Kuranooking Park is located in a high rainfall region, 75km from Collie and 200km south of Perth.
John Hetherington from Raine and Horne Great Southern said the sale offer in the Darkan region presented "a remarkable chance to acquire superb farmland" which is spread across four lots on three titles.
"This rare property is already catching the eye of local Darkan farming interests," he said.
It includes a four-bedroom homestead, six-stand raised board shearing shed and livestock yards.
Kuranooking Park is heading to an onsite auction at 1pm on Friday, May 10.
A price guide set at $12 million which values the farm at around $3936 per acre.
Given its rarity and coveted location, Mr Hetherington anticipates spirited bidding for Kuranooking Park that could surpass the price guide.
"Even before its market debut, local farming interests in Darkan showed considerable interest in the property," he said.
"Additionally, we've had enquiries from an out-of-area buyer looking to expand into the Darkan region."
The farm offers a diverse range of medium and strong soil types and ample water resources and is currently dedicated to sheep grazing and cropping.
"We're offering this property earlier in the year than usual, providing the buyer with an opportunity to prepare for takeover and build up stock numbers before spring or to facilitate the sale of a smaller property to secure this purchase," Mr Hetherington said.
He said the property's proximity to major powerlines provided the potential for extra income with proposed wind turbines in the area.
Along with the "well maintained" shearing shed are "functional" sheep yards, mostly undercover despite their older condition.
Other farm improvements include numerous sheds, a super bunker with roof, powered workshop with cement floor, cool room and four grain silos.
The homestead, situated on the largest lot (613ha), underwent renovations in the 1990s.
It has a separate office and sleepout.
For more information contact John Hetherington of Raine & Horne Great Southern on 0429 311140.
