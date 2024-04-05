Farm Weekly
Venturon Livestock Charolais a show winner

By Jodie Rintoul, Rebecca Nadge and Simon Chamberlain
April 5 2024 - 3:00pm
The Venturon Livestock Charolais stud, Boyup Brook, collected its first interbreed ribbon in the cattle judging at the Sydney Royal Easter when it exhibited the interbreed breeders group of three at this years show. With the studs winning team were stud principals Anne (left) and Andrew Thompson, Amy Bolton, Shepparton, Victoria, Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock, David Bolton, Shepparton, Angus Llewelyn, Keith, South Australia, Christie Fuller, Pine Creek Angus stud, Woodstock, NSW, who presented the Gordon Fuller Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the winning group on behalf of her family, RAS cattle committee chair, Michael MacCue and judge Ross Thompson, Millah Murrah Angus stud, Bathurst, NSW.
Another big cross-country trip to this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show has paid off for the Thompson family's Venturon Livestock Charolais stud, Boyup Brook.

