Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Seeders have different selling points

By Rhys Tarling
April 6 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fred Hopkins owner Gary Johnson with one of the John Shearer Pasture Drills at the dealership in Welshpool.
Fred Hopkins owner Gary Johnson with one of the John Shearer Pasture Drills at the dealership in Welshpool.

WITH many seeding programs not far away from starting, Fred Hopkins owner Gary Johnson, has taken the opportunity to compare two of their popular seeders - the Australian-made John Shearer Pasture Drills and the Turkish manufactured Irtem FDD 3000 seeder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.