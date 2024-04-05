Farm Weekly
Ideal conditions for annual Gate to Plate Challenge

By Jodie Rintoul
April 5 2024 - 4:00pm
The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge hosted its annual field day last week at the Willyung Farms feedlot at Albany where the cattle are being fed. This year there are 53 teams entered in the challenge and there was time during the field day for entrants to inspect their cattle.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge and its field day last week at the Lyon family's Willyung Farms' feedlot at Albany was a chance to view the cattle in the challenge and hear from a range of speakers who addressed the 'Pastures for Profit' topic.

