$7500 Ballawina Angus bull tops Mt Barker

By Kyah Peeti
April 4 2024 - 9:00pm
With the top-priced $7500 bull, Ballawina Paratrooper T59 bought by Luke Gatti, L & C Gatti, Redmond, is Tim Brown (left), Ballawina Angus stud, Elders Albany agent Jai Newman and Ballawina stud co-principal Mick Pratt.
There was a broad range of quality genetics and well-presented stud sires at the Elders Albany multi-breed bull sale held at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards last week.

