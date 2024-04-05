Farm Weekly
$9000 top for Morrisvale Limousin sale

By Kyah Peeti
April 5 2024 - 1:00pm
The top-priced bull from lot five, a GYF Gentry son, Morrisvale Unforgetabull which sold to Andrew Harries, Harlee Limousins, Loomberah, New South Wales.
The Morris family's Morrisvale stud, Narrikup - now in its 26th year of breeding top-quality stock - presented a very impressive line-up of well-bred Limousin sires in the stud's second annual bull sale, held exclusively online via AuctionsPlus last week.

