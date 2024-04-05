$9000 top for Morrisvale Limousin sale

The Morris family's Morrisvale stud, Narrikup - now in its 26th year of breeding top-quality stock - presented a very impressive line-up of well-bred Limousin sires in the stud's second annual bull sale, held exclusively online via AuctionsPlus last week.
Thirteen exceptionally well-presented sires were offered to suit a broad range of buyers' preferences and breeding objectives.
Sale summary
(Under the hammer results)
The catalogue of nine apricot and four black Limousin sires attracted 1042 catalogue views and five new and returning registered buyers from both local and interstate registered buyers, who were eager to secure Morrisvale genetics.
These registered bidders were active, placing multiple online bids resulting in eight bulls finding new homes to a high of $9000 and a $5750 average.
AWN Livestock WA agent Tony Douglass said the quality of the bulls was outstanding.
"The bulls, as they always are, were very well presented and of exceptional quality, which is very typical of the Morris family," Mr Douglass said.
"We were pleased with the sale's result given the current market and seasonal conditions which are telling factors that affected the sale.
"There was great inquiry this year, as well as support from repeat buyers, which was positive - and it was very pleasing to see two of the bulls head to New South Wales."
Achieving the sale's $9000 top price this year, paid by Andrew Harries, Harlee Limousins, Loomberah, NSW, was Morrisvale Unforgetabull (P, B, AA), a black bull sired by JYF Gentry 507G (PP, B, AA) from the Morris family's embryo program.
The thick, soft bull is a March 2022-drop sire out of Morrisvale Northern Flame (P, R, AA).
It has Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of -0.8 calving ease direct (CED), +1.2 calving ease daughters (DTRS), -5.3 gestation length (GL), +1.3 birthweight (BWT), +28, +52, +73 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +78 mature cow weight (MCW), +10 for milk, +1.7 scrotal size (SS), +44 carcase weight (CWT) and +64 docility (DOC).
With these figures it ranks in the top 3pc for MCW, top 5pc for 600-day weight, top 10pc for GL, 200-day weight and DOC, top 15pc for SS and top 20pc for milk.
The NSW stud breeder also purchased a second black bull, Morrisvale U Black (P, B, AA), also sired by JYF Gentry 507G and out of Morrisvale Northern Flame for $5000.
This embryo son ranks in the top 7pc for milk, top 10pc for DOC and GL, top 15pc for 600-day weight and top 20pc for MCW and 400-day weight.
Mr Harries said it was his first time purchasing from the stud.
"Firstly it was the genetics for us, there is a bit of a different genetic twist to what I've got in the stud and I know James and Casey have very good stock," Mr Harries said.
"Docility and growth rates was another thing I was selecting on which were good in those bulls, as well as the muscling."
Mr Harries said the reason for buying two embryo brothers was for consistency.
"I want to have a consistent product in the stud and they look like they will do the job," he said.
"The other reason for buying from them was, although it's an overseas bull, I wanted something that is tried and tested in Australia - they have to withstand the Australian conditions."
There were two bulls that made the sale's $6000 second top price, both paid by AWN Livestock on behalf of clients.
The first was Morrisvale Tonka Truck (P, A, U), an apricot-coated Garren Park Nightrider (P, A, AA) son out of Maryvale Justine J325 (P, A, U).
It ranks in the top 7pc for MCW, top 15pc for 600-day weight and top 20pc for 400-day weight.
The other bull that sold for $6000 was Morrisvale Upgrade (P, A, AA), a March 2023-drop son of Wulfs Hyannis 4785H (PP, R, AA).
The naturally thick bull is an apricot-coated out of Morrisvale Eternal Flame (P, A, AA).
Based on these figures, it ranks in the top 5pc for MCW, top 8pc for 600-day weight, top 10pc for 200-day weight, top 15pc for DTRS, 400-day weight and CWT.
A Boyup Brook account took a liking to the Morrisvale sires, purchasing two bulls at $5000 each, a black-coated Morrisvale Nullarbor (PP, A, AA) son, Limek Sleek and apricot-coated Wulfs Hyannis son, Morrisvale Uptonogood.
Mr Douglass also bought two bulls at $5000 on behalf of clients, with the first bull, was a black-coated JYF Gentry 507G son, Morrisvale Undertaker, which was headed to Youngs Siding, and an apricot-coated RPY Paynes Cracker 17E (PP, R, AA) son, Morrisvale Under Daks.
