Section control savings just the start at Bolgart

April 7 2024 - 9:00am
WA grower Curtis Guthrie, Bolgart, pictured with his Morris 9365 tow between air cart, says section control technology with the system has helped reduce overlap in some paddocks from about 10 per cent down to only 1.5pc. He expects a quick return on the investment in the technology and says he is unlikely to purchase another air cart without it.
Bolgart grower Curtis Guthrie was not going to invest in a seeding rig with section control, however after just one season last year, he is so glad he did.

