Section control savings just the start at Bolgart

Bolgart grower Curtis Guthrie was not going to invest in a seeding rig with section control, however after just one season last year, he is so glad he did.
Curtis farms the 'Jingamia Farms' property near Bolgart, plus another block to the east of the farm.
Last year, he cropped 1900 hectares to wheat, barley, canola and lupins, and the program is likely to increase by 400ha as a result of reducing sheep numbers.
The home property features heavy red loam and clay soils, as well as some non-wetting country, while the separate block comprises light, sandy soils, and, as such, significant delving, spading and clay spreading has been carried out there.
Mr Guthrie was familiar with Morris seeding systems and last year settled on the manufacturer's 9365 tow between air cart with Input Control Technology (ICT) for the section control, before adding a 5000-litre liquid tank to complement its two other product tanks.
Liquid delivery is managed by a Gen 5 Liquid Systems pump and full plumbing kit.
Purchased through McIntosh & Son at Wongan Hills, the air cart is hitched to a 12-metre seeding bar, which will assist a move to full controlled traffic farming in the future.
Mr Guthrie said while section control was initially not in the plans when first considering a second-hand Morris 9365 air cart, it was an important drawcard for their country.
"We have paddocks with plenty of angles and rocks and we used to seed 10 per cent more of those paddocks, whereas now with the ICT, we have reduced our overlap to only about 1.5pc," he said.
"We are generally saving six to eight per cent and in some gnarly paddocks it is up to 10-12pc."
He said the set-up with the new Morris air cart by McIntosh & Son went well and "it never missed a beat for the whole of seeding".
"Not one thing went wrong," Mr Guthrie said.
"The ICT is not instant on/off like with boomsprayers, so there can be a slight delay.
"We were a little worried in spots, with stopping and starting, but we were impressed with it.
"We like to apply about 100 kilos (per hectare) of compound fertiliser, but previously we had to set the rate at 80-90 (kg/ha) so that we wouldn't run out.
"Last year with the ICT, we set it at 98 (kg/ha) and we only ran out with 2ha to go, which is nothing really."
Mr Guthrie is expecting a quick return on section control investment with the Morris air cart and said it was unlikely he would purchase another air cart without it.
"If you save 8pc on a 100 kilo (per hectare) rate over 1900ha, the benefit would be right up there," he said.
He said in addition to the section control, they now planned to vary phosphorus application rates for the coming season and would consider varying seed and Flexi-N liquid nitrogen fertiliser rates in future.
After previously driving the boomsprayer, last season was the first year Mr Guthrie sat in the seeder full-time and he was also impressed with other features of the Morris 9365 air cart.
"I like the cleanout system and adjustable seed plates with this latest machine," he said.
"We have got the two seed settings in there with canola and lupins and can make small adjustments down to our rate of about 1.8 kilos (/ha) with the canola, which is impressive.
"Going from lupins to the canola, you think it might affect the section control, but it doesn't.
"We also had no blockages.
"The whole metering system and other parts are now stainless-steel too, which will prove its worth."
The external boundary of the properties is mapped and the cropping program is completed via the Topcon X35 controller, while New Holland 'Intelliturn' automatic end-of-row turning also is available, despite the tight paddock angles they negotiate.
The latest Morris 9365 cart offers a slightly larger capacity and with its hydraulic auger and full remote control, Mr Guthrie said it could be filled in 35 minutes.
"We do two fills a day and cover about 50ha with each fill," he said.
"We have the program done by the 31st of May."
Mr Guthrie said the air cart and seeding bar produced their best ever canola emergence last season.
"Our canola can suffer from lodging a bit, but we noticed there was no lodging with the canola last year," he said.
