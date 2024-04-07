Farm Weekly
Narralda Shorthorn offering impresses buyers at Mount Barker

By Kyah Peeti
April 7 2024 - 2:00pm
With the $8000 top-priced bull, Narralda Thor, is buyer Wayne Smith (left), Wayne M Smith, Mettler, with Narralda stud principal Graeme Burrow, Elders stud stock representative Lauren Rayner and Nutrien Livestock trainee Jordan Dwyer.
The annual Narralda Shorthorn sale continued to offer quality stud bulls for eager buyers to select from at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards last week.

