Narralda Shorthorn offering impresses buyers at Mount Barker

The annual Narralda Shorthorn sale continued to offer quality stud bulls for eager buyers to select from at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards last week.
The well-bred offering was presented with impressive expected progeny differences (EPDs) to support the sires which attracted both new and returning local sale supporters, as well as some Wandering and Mettler clients.
The Burrow family offered a 100 per cent grassfed line-up of 17 early 2022-drop Shorthorn bulls which achieved a 47 per cent clearance.
Of the 17 bulls offered, eight sold to an average of $5500 and a high of $8000.
In comparison, last year the stud sold 13 of 17 bulls offered to a high of $11,000 and a $6615 average.
While the sale average was back on last year's result, the stud gave its clients a quality selection, with prices reflecting the current market and seasonal conditions the WA beef industry is experiencing, not the quality of the bulls.
Elders, Albany livestock manager Wayne Mitchell said he was pleased with the presentation of the bulls.
"It was a good opportunity for buyers to secure Shorthorn bulls at the sale, although the clearance reflected the current market and seasonal conditions," Mr Mitchell said.
"Several repeat and regular buyers weren't present at the sale due to the seasonal conditions which impacted the clearance.
"Bulls purchased in the sale were by three buyers that bought multiple lots at rates not that dissimilar to previous sales."
Mr Mitchell said all passed-in bulls were now available for private treaty.
It was a March 2022-drop sire weighing 740kg, Narralda Thor, that achieved the $8000 top price honours, selling to Wayne Smith, Wayne M Smith, Mettler.
Thor is a son of Weebollabolla Theodore T85 and out of Narralda Yvonne P034.
It has EPDs of 8.7 calving ease (CE), 2.6 birthweight (BWT), 57.1 weaning weight (WWT), 83.4 yearling weight (YWT), 28.7 for milk, 5.3 maternal calving ease (MCE), 57.3 maternal weaning weight (MWWT), 12.8 stayability (STAY), 7.6 docility (DOC), -16.5 carcase weight (CWT), 0.35 rib eye area (REA), -0.088 fat, -0.20 marbling (MARB), -0.44 yield grade (YG), 102.38 all purpose index (API).
With these figures it ranks in the top 10pc for milk, MWWT, top 15pc for YG and top 30pc for WWT.
Mr Smith rounded out his purchases with two bulls at $4000, a 715kg Quintis son, Narralda Tarben and a 680kg Narralda Ryder son, Narralda Tito.
He said it was his first time buying from the stud.
"Firstly I look at temperament, which is my number one priority followed by legs, feet and overall conformation," Mr Smith said.
"I will be using these sires over my herd of Shorthorn cows."
Achieving the sale's second top price of $7250, paid by Kelliher Bros, Wandering, was the 700kg Narralda Traynor T154.
Traynor T154 is sired by Crathes Layton L42 and out of Narralda Pattie N157.
It has EPDs of 9.1 CE, 2.6 BWT, 46.9 WWT, 65.9 YWT, 22.4 for milk, 8.4 MCE, 45.8 MWWT, 15.6 STAY, 11 DOC, 12.5 CWT, 0.23 REA, -0.061 fat, 0.11 MARB, -0.21 YG, 119.23 API.
It ranks in the top 10pc for MCE, CWT, fat and MARB, and top 20pc for STAY and API.
The Wandering account rounded out its purchases with two Crathes Layton L42 sons, both weighing 730kg each, being Narralda Tarquin T097 for $5750 and Narralda Tatum T045 for $4000.
Paying the sale's third top price of $6000, was Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey on behalf of Frankland River Grazing, Frankland, for lot one Narralda Thurstan T088.
The 720kg bull is a son of Crathes Layton L4 and out of Narralda Melinda L025.
It has EPDs which rank it in the top 3pc for API, top 4pc for MCE and MARB, top 5pc for CWT and top 10pc for BWT and fat.
The Frankland account also bought Narralda Timmy, a 710kg son of Sprys Thermal Energy Q71 for $5000.
