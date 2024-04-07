Denmark students win Schools Challenge

Fifty six students from five schools fought it out in the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge last week at the Willyung Farms' feedlot at Albany and at the end of the day for a second year running it was the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA) - Denmark that went home with the winning trophy.
All up seven teams (eight students in each), two from the WACOA - Denmark and two from the WACOA - Harvey, alongside one from the WACOA - Cunderdin, Mount Barker Community College and the Esperance Farm Training Centre competed for the honour of being named the top school and further develop their beef industry knowledge and skills.
The Schools Challenge was again this year supported by Harvest Road/Harvey Beef, Bendigo Bank and Coles.
When welcoming the students to the challenge, Gate 2 Plate Challenge committee member and the day's master of ceremonies Rachel O'Dell, a former WACOA - Denmark student and current Nutrien Ag Solutions employee said the challenge aimed to facilitate and provide support as well as encourage students and youth in agriculture through the interaction with representatives from all facets of the supply chain of the beef industry.
"This representation extends from the producers right through to the marketers and all sections in between that students would not otherwise have an opportunity to meet," Ms O'Dell said.
"The challenge also aims to advance education by promoting the agricultural industry and its many opportunities to youth and students of all ages by showcasing careers and opportunities within the agricultural industry in regional areas of Australia."
Throughout the day the students heard from various speakers who covered topics relating to the beef industry.
Zoetis representative Ben Fletcher spoke about the importance of vaccines, how they work, types of vaccines, how and when to administer them; Manypeaks beef producer Kieran Howie discussed Estimated Breeding Values, including what they are and how to use them; Robert Smith, Albany, spoke on animal selection including structure, feet, temperament; Steve Moir, Albany, covered the principles of stock handling and Willyung Farms' Sandy Lyon covered feeding and nutrition in the feedlot.
After hearing from the speakers, the teams were broken up into groups and the students undertook a series of different quizzes to come up with the winners for the day.
When the quizzes were marked and the points tallied, it was a team of year 12 students from the WACOA - Denmark that accumulated the most points across the five different quizzes and the practical stock handling test and announced the winner.
The team of William Reid, Bree Skinner, Lily Moody, Phoebe Mottram, Samantha Wimpenny, Ayla McMaster, Jade Erasmus and Cara Jones, finished on 21 points to be four points ahead of the equal second placed teams that accumulated 17 points.
Placing equal second were two teams from the WACOA - Harvey.
The first team from Harvey comprised Amelia Addison, Pypah Atkinson, Chelsea Bario, Sean Smith, Jasmine Stowe, Maggie Kilrain, Samarah Moss and Reid Becker, while the second team was Matilda Patten, Kendall Heniams, Tia Walton, Zoey Morris, Jade Reilly, Sean Walke, William McLarty and Taylor Carr, who joined them from Mt Barker to fill a spot in the team due to a Harvey student being unable to attend.
Along with the overall awards, the top three students in the five different quizzes and the practical stock handling test were also recognised.
During the day the students also had the chance to view the cattle in the feedlot that had been entered into the challenge, as well as hear from the field day panel of speakers which all discussed the importance of pastures and nutrition.
Gate 2 Plate Challenge co-ordinator Narelle Lyon said the entire committee was pleased with the level of participation shown by all students throughout the day.
"We are very lucky to have the schools producing the level of students that they are, who are going to enter the beef industry in the future," Ms Lyon said.
"The interaction between the students and speakers on the day was outstanding and showed they are engaged in our beef industry.
"Their eagerness to learn was fantastic to see and we would like to congratulate all of the schools on their efforts in the challenge."
