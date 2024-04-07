Farm Weekly
Denmark students win Schools Challenge

By Jodie Rintoul
April 7 2024 - 8:00pm
The overall winners of this years Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge was a team of year 12s from the WA College of Agriculture Denmark. The team of William Reid (back left), Bree Skinner, Lily Moody, Phoebe Mottram (front left), Samantha Wimpenny, Ayla McMaster, Jade Erasmus and Cara Jones were congratulated on their win by Gate 2 Plate Challenge president Wayne Mitchell, Harvey Road livestock manager Jonathon Green and Bendigo Bank Albany branch manager Gavin Boardley.
Fifty six students from five schools fought it out in the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge last week at the Willyung Farms' feedlot at Albany and at the end of the day for a second year running it was the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA) - Denmark that went home with the winning trophy.

