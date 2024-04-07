Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Precision agriculture dealers recognised

April 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag Leader International business manager, Matt Wolfe (left), and Ag Leader Asia Pacific sales manager, Douglas Amos (right), congratulate Robyn and Roy Bailey from Kojonup Auto Electrics.
Ag Leader International business manager, Matt Wolfe (left), and Ag Leader Asia Pacific sales manager, Douglas Amos (right), congratulate Robyn and Roy Bailey from Kojonup Auto Electrics.

TWO WA businesses have been recognised as among Australia's leading independent precision agriculture technology providers in the AG Leader Dealer of the Year Awards presented recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.