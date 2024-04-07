Precision agriculture dealers recognised

TWO WA businesses have been recognised as among Australia's leading independent precision agriculture technology providers in the AG Leader Dealer of the Year Awards presented recently.
GPS Agricultural Services, Perth, and Kojonup Auto Electrics, Kojonup, were both recognised for their outstanding sales during 2023.
GPS Agricultural Services director, Doug Jeans, is one of the most experienced positioning and guidance specialist in Australia.
Beginning his career with a large surveying company, Mr Jeans spent 20 years working with two early positioning and guidance manufacturers before establishing his own precision ag business in 2015.
Mr Jeans sees a huge future for precision ag technology, so much so that he has encouraged his sons, Mark and Michael, to join the business.
"Obviously, my background is in position and steering, so that's where I am most comfortable, but I can see a big future for precision application systems," Mr Jeans said.
"Automated steering is no longer the 'top-end' of town - it's standard practice and farmers can see it's just the beginning.
"Knowing where you are in the paddock means you can precisely control and record what's being applied, as well as map yield.
"Farmers know they are going to need this sort of data and their advisers are already asking for it."
Mr Jeans said specialist manufacturers and dealers have an important role in the adoption of precision ag technology.
"Farmers need machinery and they need precision ag technology, but they don't necessarily come from the same place," he said.
"Not every farmer has new machinery or has everything that is the same colour.
"They want consistency across all their machines and just as importantly, they want connectivity."
Ag Leader specialises in precision ag and across all cropping operations and I think that's where they've got the jump on most OEM platforms.
"Ag Leader puts it all together into one display that is connected to every other display or remote device."
"It just makes it so easy."
Kojonup Auto Electrics (KAE) is a leading supplier of GPS guidance and precision ag technology in the Kojonup district.Owner-operators, Roy and Robyn Bailey, have built a strong business based on customer service, technical support and commitment to staff training.
"Precision ag is definitely moving from positioning and steering to application and data managements," Mr Bailey said.
"Younger farmers in particular are comfortable with technology, so I think demand is only going to grow."
KAE employs six staff, including two technicians and two apprentices that provide field service for up to 100 kilometres of Kojonup.
Ag Leader is a leading provider of precision agriculture technology, including GPS guidance/steering systems; precision planting, spreading and spraying technology; and decision support systems.
Ag Leader is represented by more than 60 independent dealers throughout Australia and New Zealand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.