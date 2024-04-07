Changes planned for new selling year

IN a break from the norm, the new year wool sales will be spread across four weeks, before taking the obligatory three-week recess.
The Australian Wool Selling Program (WSP) has varied over the decades, but in more recent history the two-week sale pattern before the mid-year recess is what everyone has come to know and accept.
The National Auction Selling Committee (NASC) discussed the four-week selling roster at its February meeting, just prior to the distribution of the sale roster for the 2024/25 season.
NASC secretary David Cother said the committee had essentially been looking at changing the format for a little while.
"The NASC has approved four selling weeks in the 2024/25 WSP before the mid-year recess due to ongoing concerns about the size of the sales nationally in weeks one and two when there are only two weeks rostered, before the recess," Mr Cother said.
"At this stage Fremantle is gazetted to offer in all four weeks."
He said growers had been holding off selling at the end of the season and therefore there were large numbers entered in the first week of sales, almost excessive amounts, that in turn carried over to the second week.
"The committee wants to take the pressure off, by giving them extra time and allowing growers to spread the wool out," Mr Cother said.
The extra volume is not only due to growers holding back, but also is most likely driven by the fact the Eastern States undertakes the bulk of its shearing in May, June and July and this gives them a big supply in store, ready to kick off the first sales of the new financial year in July.
Sources in Western Australia have said they understand the motivation behind the change, but ultimately WA may end up sitting out an entire sale week.
Alternatively it was also suggested they just sell on one day, making a shorter sale for two of the weeks.
WA can maintain the sale of 8000 bales comfortably each week, but more than this can create small issues if the market is flooded with too much volume.
