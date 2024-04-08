Lack of rain points to dry seeding start

Without rain in sight before seeding starts for many areas, farmers might have to rely on soil moisture to start the new season.
However, the rainfall received in many towns so far is already higher than for the same period, January 1 to March 31, last year.
Hyden is undeniably the rainfall winner so far, receiving 190 millimetres of rain in a matter of days in early March, on the back of the 2023 total being just 240mm.
Since March it has been dry across much of the State.
Esperance Aero received 125.6mm for the first three months of the year, up on 44mm for the same time last year.
Corrigin received 121.2mm from January 1 to March 31, up on the 58mm for the same time last year.
Hines Hill and Nangeenan are less than 30 kilometres west of Merredin and both areas have received just over 100mm so far this year, while Merredin has officially received 70.6mm.
For the same period last year both areas received 26.6mm, while Merredin had 25.2mm.
The rain has seemingly passed over typically higher rainfall zones, with both Dwellingup and Albany Airport only recording 38.2mm for the year.
Last March, Dwellingup recorded 53.2mm of rainfall, and this year, 1mm.
Wandering has recorded 24.2mm so far.
Much of the Mid West has received less than 30mm for the year.
Tristan Clarke, branch manager for Elders, Dalwallinu, said the general feeling among growers between Coorow and Kalannie was that most would start seeding canola from this week.
Some growers discussed on social media their concerns of canola seeds going dormant in overly warm soils.
According to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's weather data, the current soil temperature in much of WA's south is between 20-25 degrees Celsius.
In the eastern Wheatbelt and Mid West, soil temperatures are closer to 30C.
"Extreme soil temperatures can dramatically decrease germination, however, normally the experience has been that if you can get it in and it's fully dry on the top, it's usually okay," Mr Clarke said.
"It's probably one that people just need to be aware of at this time of year if they go dry seeding."
He said moisture from earlier rainfall was now 10 to 20 centimetres deep in the soil.
Dalwallinu received 45mm in March, a period when it typically receives about 28mm.
Mr Clarke said the forecast of little rain in April was making growers nervous.
"It's a pretty decent soil bank especially to the east of us towards Kalannie, however out west towards Moora and Watheroo way it's a lot drier," he said.
"They've essentially had no rain for the year."
For the months of January and February, Kalannie has recorded 30.6mm of rainfall.
Moora's three month rainfall total is 18.8mm.
Almost all towns within the South West region have recorded less than 10mm of rainfall for the year, with Boyanup North, Bridgetown, Vasse, Donnybrook East, and Ferguson Valley have all received less than 3mm.
RAINFALL TOTALS - JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31
