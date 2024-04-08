Farm Weekly
Crop conditions to impact grain prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
April 9 2024 - 8:00am
Many grain prices have improved recently as buyers step up their engagement and push bids higher to match offer prices set by growers.
Global grain prices have pushed lower in 2024 on the expectation of reasonable crop production from the major exporting countries.

