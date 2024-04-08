Consequences to shutting down live sheep trade

It takes two years to produce lamb for the market, mutton out to six years.
Before this process starts you actually require breeding stock for the cycle to run the course, so we will explain from the point of selecting their mothers.
This is a process throughout the year whereby constant assessments are made.
Then there's the process of joining the rams with the ewes.
After five months they hopefully give birth to a healthy lamb or two that will take 12 months after that to mature ready for sale to the processors.
The best part of this process is there is production throughout the year as different growth rates occur and producers join at different times.
Fruit trees will not give this year-round production.
The constant requirement of a producer's time to make sure all the needs of the flock are met from vaccinations, parasite control to feed requirements as they arise throughout the year, ensures you don't just walk away and forget the whole thing.
Forgetting the whole thing starts by selling off the ewes, which if every producer does at the same time, will cause the market to crash.
Only the ignorant people will say the producers had over produced which will create a market glut.
People only think of themselves and their prospects of winning the next election by choosing radical 'green' votes rather than supporting a politically disadvantaged group of lamb producers in the far west of the country.
For every action there is a reaction and what is playing out now here in WA is going to have consequences.
Even if the ewes don't leave the farm this year, lamb production will crash as producers are not starting the process of joining ewes to rams.
The processors will struggle to fill orders and be forced to buy anything to keep their plants operating at some kind of capacity.
Within two years, prices on supermarket shelves will escalate to unprecedented levels, leaving Australian consumers flabbergasted.
Those responsible for adding to their cost of living for environmentally friendly produced meat, right in their own back yard, will be punished come the next election.
Meanwhile producers of lamb and mutton will just divert the area of land used to other commodities with less interference in marketing.
Yes farmers will be alright because even the 'green' people need food.
We just wish they would stop trying to impose what type of food the rest of us can eat by ridiculous claims of environmental impact.
When producers pay for the carbon in farming, they know which commodity it gets spent on or just how much methane it doesn't produce.
Labor wants to destroy the best life humanity has ever experienced based on gloomy predictions that will never eventuate.
