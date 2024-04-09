Alliance highlights northern achievements

Southern Rangelands Pastoral Alliance (SRPA) board members Fiachra Kearney and Debbie Dowden recently spent a day in Canberra as part of the Sustainable Economic Growth for Regional Australia (SEGRA) 'Bringing the Bush to the Capital' forum.
Hosted by Federal Regional Development Minister Kristy McBain, the event highlighted case studies that have successfully solved local or regional challenges that could be applied elsewhere in regional Australia.
The WA representatives were invited to discuss the formation of SRPA and how it unites pastoralists to drive modern pastoralism and the market possibilities yet to be realised in the region.
Ms Dowden's speech was very well received and highlighted the considerable achievements of SRPA since its inception.
While in Canberra, the SPRA representatives met with Federal Member for Durack, Melissa Price, who has taken a keen interest in their organisation, as well as Federal Member for O'Connor, Rick Wilson.
SRPA is closely involved with the WA Committee for the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP) 2026, and along with Dana Kelly, chairwoman of the Australia - New Zealand Group for the IYRP, they met with Nicole Thomas, who is a senior policy adviser to Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.
The meetings were described as a fantastic opportunity to showcase some of the many SRPA achievements made since its inception three and a half years ago.
The SRPA thanked staff from Regional Development Australia - Mid West and Gascoyne, and SEGRA, for helping co-ordinate the meetings.
