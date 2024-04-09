Farm Weekly
Alliance highlights northern achievements

April 9 2024 - 12:00pm
Southern Rangelands Pastoral Alliance board members Fiachra Kearney and Debbie Dowden in front of Parliament House, Canberra, as part of a series of meetings in the national capital.
Southern Rangelands Pastoral Alliance (SRPA) board members Fiachra Kearney and Debbie Dowden recently spent a day in Canberra as part of the Sustainable Economic Growth for Regional Australia (SEGRA) 'Bringing the Bush to the Capital' forum.

