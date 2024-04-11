Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Planning underway to use Federal funds

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
April 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Facey Group new chief executive officer Tina Astbury.
Facey Group new chief executive officer Tina Astbury.

It's been a busy start to the year for Wickepin-based Facey Group, welcoming a new chief executive officer, and successfully securing a sizeable share of Federal funding from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) Small Network Grants program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.