Planning underway to use Federal funds

It's been a busy start to the year for Wickepin-based Facey Group, welcoming a new chief executive officer, and successfully securing a sizeable share of Federal funding from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) Small Network Grants program.
The Small Network Grants program is supported by the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund through the Helping Regional Communities Prepare for Drought Initiative.
As the only successful applicant in WA, deputy chief executive officer Bronwyn Dew confirmed the grower-led group would receive $20,000, and the team was well underway with planning how the funds will best benefit their community.
Ms Dew said the group was planning an event, focusing primarily on resilience, to be in June.
"We are planning on running an event that will be open to everyone in the community," Ms Dew said.
"While the main focus will be on resilience, and drought preparedness, this event will be more about mental health resilience, and not the practical side of being ready for drought."
Ms Dew said the activities, format and guest speakers would uplifting.
"We want to focus on the mental health of farmers without being overly negative or hosting a day that brings you down," she said.
"We hope to bring the community together, with a bit of networking afterwards which is one of the things we find the farmers like to do, and that is talk to other farmers."
With more than 90 farming entities being Facey Group members, some up to 100 kilometres apart, Ms Dew said it was important to get the dynamics of the event right.
"We will bring in some really good speakers," she said.
"If we have a really bad year it will throw farmers off balance, we want to prepare them for that possibility."
This is the first round of Small Network Grants for 2024 with 29 not-for-profit organisations in remote, rural and regional awarded the funds for projects aimed at strengthening the capacity and capability of their communities to prepare for, and be resilient to, the impacts of future droughts.
New CEO
In an email to members Facey Group president Geoff Poultney recently announced that Tina Astbury has replaced outgoing chief executive officer Chris Wyhoon.
Mr Poultney said My Wyhoon had moved on due to unforeseen circumstances and he wished him all the best, while confirming the appointment of Ms Astbury, who has been promoted from her previous role as senior project co-ordinator.
"Tina is extremely well-placed and dedicated to continuing the development of the Facey Group going forward," Mr Poultney said.
"Tina is looking forward to continuing her work with the projects as well as taking on additional duties as the spearhead of Facey Group."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.