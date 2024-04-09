Students tested in Schools Challenge

The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge Field Day and Schools Challenge was held at the end of last month at the Lyon family's Willyung Farms feedlot at Albany.
The day provided both a learning opportunity for students and producers with guest speakers focused on the 'Pastures for Profit' theme.
Everyone was able to see the steers entered in the challenge in the feedlot prior to them being processed this week and inspect a multitude of machinery, livestock feeding and handling equipment displays, as well as trade displays from supporters of the challenge
The Schools Challenge saw 56 students from five schools put through a series of quizzes based on presentations given, to determine the overall winner, and when the points were calculated, a WA College of Agriculture - Denmark team took the win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.