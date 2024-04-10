Farm Weekly
Young farmer looks to reroute the future

By Rhys Tarling
April 11 2024 - 9:00am
Ryan Skamp, the co-founder of Skan.
IT was during a typically chaotic harvest last December that Ryan Skamp, a young farmer in his mid-20s, was struck by an idea - an app that upon receiving the layout of a user's farm could produce a route that would reduce machine hours, carbon emissions, and increase efficiency.

