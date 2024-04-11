Farm Weekly
Green bridge a pathway for canola pest

April 11 2024 - 8:00pm
DPIRD research scientist Dr Dusty Severtson has been researching the proximity of the green bridge to canola crops as a predictor of risk to diamondback moth.
Canola crops close to a 'green bridge' of brassica weeds and self sown canola over spring and summer have an increased risk of being affected by the crop pest diamondback moth, according to recent research.

