WA sheep farmers deserve much better

By Bob Morton, Corrigin, Formerly Kondinin.
April 11 2024 - 2:00pm
The Livestock Collective director and Corrigin stud breeder Steve Bolt, Claypans Merino stud, has the support of letter writer Bob Morton.
I write in support of Corrigin farmer Steven Bolt's recent media articles talking about online trolls taking a toll on farmers' mental health.

