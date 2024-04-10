Farm Weekly
Home/News

Tale of influential vicar's wife on stage

By Perri Polson
April 11 2024 - 8:00am
Sarah McNeill is a WA-based actor, producer and writer who founded Lit Live, which brings literature to life through the performing arts. In her one woman show, Life in Balladong, Sarah tells the story of Janet Millett, whos life in York was captured through her book, An Australian Parsonage, which was published in 1872.
Janet Millett lived in York for only five years, but her time in the town during the 1860s was dutifully recorded and reflected upon in a best selling book, An Australian Parsonage.

